Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at about $10,559,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at about $3,273,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $2,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

MCB opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $642.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.46. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

