Michael G. Homan Sells 1,558 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $224,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael G. Homan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00.

PG stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.