MicroMoney Price Tops $0.0138 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. MicroMoney has a market cap of $217,348.47 and approximately $165,393.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MicroMoney Profile

AMM is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

