Millennium Management LLC Invests $714,000 in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 139,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 1,349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the period. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBAT opened at $3.00 on Friday. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $265.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 3.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

CBAK Energy Technology Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

