Millennium Management LLC Sells 120,807 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at $250,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.27 million, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. Analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLG shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

