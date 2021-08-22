Millennium Management LLC Sells 31,815 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 56.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,815 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRON opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.01. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.41.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

KRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

