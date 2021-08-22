Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,948,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $127.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

