Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Viomi Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

VIOT opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $348.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $191.64 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

