Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will report $2.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $5.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $44.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $109.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $96.09 million, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $149.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04).

MIRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MIRM opened at $14.18 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $432.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.30.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.