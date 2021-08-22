Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 196 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.11. 2,655,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.