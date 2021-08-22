Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 54 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

TGT stock traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,301. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

