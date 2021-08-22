Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.30.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.96. 75,948,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,566,236. The stock has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $155.50 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

