Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Hershey by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 399.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 518,579 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter worth $49,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Hershey by 270.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $180.03. The company had a trading volume of 631,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,317. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

