Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.67.

MITEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

