Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

MITEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.