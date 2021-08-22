Mizuho Cuts Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target to $530.00

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $650.00 to $530.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCEHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $60.18 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.84.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.60. Tencent has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tencent will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

