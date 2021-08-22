MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

Shares of MKSI opened at $140.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 454,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,228,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

