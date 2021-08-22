Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 515 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,464,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 172,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,273,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

