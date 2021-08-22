Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Renasant Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $445.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

