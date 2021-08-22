Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 954,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,759. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.