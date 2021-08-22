Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,053,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 175,613 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 742,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,788. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.65. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

