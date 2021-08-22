Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.77. 33,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.