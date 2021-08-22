Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,053,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,760,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

