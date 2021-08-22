Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,689.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period.

DFAE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.95. 136,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,002. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $30.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69.

