Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.06. 560,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.64. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

