Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after buying an additional 576,023 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after buying an additional 424,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.49. 4,215,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

