MONK Price Reaches $0.0929 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. MONK has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $4,093.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002016 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008150 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000751 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.