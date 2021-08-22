MoonSwap (MOON) Price Down 15.2% This Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $108,071.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 26,308,638 coins and its circulating supply is 26,288,137 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

