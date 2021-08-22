Morgan Stanley Boosts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $80.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.85.

NEE opened at $86.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

