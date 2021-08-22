Morgan Stanley Boosts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $34.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.31.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 103.40.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

