Morgan Stanley Cuts Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $18.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

HOOK stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $170.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 304.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth about $54,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.