Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Genpact worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Genpact by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,224. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

G opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.