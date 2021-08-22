Morgan Stanley Has $7.53 Million Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,627 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morphic were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after buying an additional 451,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $23,446,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Morphic by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 108,218.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 299,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 5.6% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 159,431 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Morphic stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 30,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 11,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $659,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 106,927 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,650 and have sold 26,026 shares valued at $1,522,070. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

