Morgan Stanley Has $7.69 Million Stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDF opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

