Morgan Stanley Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of WMT opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $457,138,017.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

