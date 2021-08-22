Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Littelfuse worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS opened at $274.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,305,611 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.