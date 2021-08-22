MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MP Materials by 109.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 487.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after buying an additional 702,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $17,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

NYSE MP opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.50 and a beta of 4.94. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

