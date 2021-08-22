MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 175,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 110,337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

