Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 710,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 621,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.