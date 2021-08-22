Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Buys $11,045.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Bruce M. Lisman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,045.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,555 shares in the company, valued at $917,949.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MYE opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $822.24 million, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

