Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.58. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 499,214 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 298,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 217,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.