NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Sunday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.54.
About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities
