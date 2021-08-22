NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Sunday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.54.

About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

