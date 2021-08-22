National Bankshares Analysts Give Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) a C$8.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price target on Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.61.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.13. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of C$471.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.27.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

