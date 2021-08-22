National Bankshares Reiterates “C$1.75” Price Target for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM)

National Bankshares set a C$1.75 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.81.

TSE:TWM opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$437.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.34.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

