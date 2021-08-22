National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.03.

NFG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. 285,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

