NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,847,500 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 2,486,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 319.9 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBSPF. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

