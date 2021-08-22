NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.88. NetEase reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetEase.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTES. UBS Group upped their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NetEase by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,081 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,750,000 after acquiring an additional 289,215 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,359,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,254. NetEase has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

