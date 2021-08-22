NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.88. NetEase reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetEase.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NTES. UBS Group upped their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.
Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,359,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,254. NetEase has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.
