New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.42. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

