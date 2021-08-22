New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,770 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $79,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $218,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,415 shares of company stock worth $2,491,333. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $224.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.44.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

