New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $76.29 Million Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,176,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,028 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.66% of Zynga worth $76,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $162,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $82,831,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 122.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,316,000 after buying an additional 4,323,580 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $38,773,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 767.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after buying an additional 3,069,127 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,349.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,232,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $13,233,763.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,236.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.