New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 149,195 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149,195 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.13% of Manhattan Associates worth $104,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $158.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $167.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

